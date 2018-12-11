Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB has splashy performance vs. Jets

Tremaine Edmunds wasn't the best defensive player on the field in Buffalo's Week 14 loss at home to the Jets, but he did record his first interception as a professional and showcased his range with three range tackles in defeat.

The three range tackles tied for the second most he's had in a single contest this season, and were the most he had since Week 10's win over the Jets inside MetLife Stadium.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays vs New York 3 1 0

Edmunds' inability to consistently shed blocks was apparent once again on Sunday, as he failed to shed two blocks on run plays that, had he defeated the blocks, he would've been able to make the tackle.

On that topic, Edmunds also missed two tackles, including one on a swing pass to a running back in which he was fast to the outside but didn't finish the play. The rookie linebacker also missed two tackles in the early meeting against the Jets this season. He did not miss a tackle against the Jaguars or Dolphins.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles vs New York 0 2 2

Week 14 marked the second time this season Edmunds was asked to rush the passer and did not generate a pressure. In his previous three outings, Edmunds rushed the opposing signal-caller nine times and registered four pressures.

The 2018 first-round pick finally reaped the rewards of about two months of quality coverage that didn't show up in the stat sheet by snagging the first pick of his Bills career. He did allow three grabs for 28 yards against the Jets, the most he'd allowed since giving up 61 yards on four grabs against the Colts.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage vs New York 0/3 1 INT 3/28

Here's how Edmunds has fared heading into Week 15's game against the Lions. It will be interesting to see how he plays without Matt Milano, who was carted off the field late in the game against New York on Sunday.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 14 26 12 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 14 13 22 15