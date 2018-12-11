Thief strikes Niagara Falls auto shop

The theft of four tires from an auto shop in Niagara Falls over the weekend took some extra effort.

The thief or thieves smashed the windows on three vehicles to get access to tire jacks in the trunk, which were then used to lift a fourth vehicle, which had its tires taken, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Police learned about the theft Monday morning, when an employee at Parkside Auto on Hyde Park Boulevard, near LaSalle Avenue, discovered the crime, according to the police report.

The tires were taken sometime between 12:30 p.m. Saturday and about 7:10 a.m. Monday.