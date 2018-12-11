TENCZA, Kenneth F., Jr.

TENCZA - Kenneth F., Jr. Of Orchard Park, NY and Naples, FL, following a brief illness, Friday, December 7, 2018. Precious son of Kenneth F. and Amy Jo Tencza; loving brother of Alison and Emily Tipton (Andrew); also survived by a loving extended family and large hockey family. A 2012 graduate of St. Francis High School, Kenny attended University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. A hockey player since the age of 5, he played at both the junior and collegiate levels and was a member of Team USA Junior Men's Roller Hockey team. A Celebration of Kenny's Life will be held on Thursday, December 13th at the Watermark Wesleyan Church in Hamburg, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenny Tencza Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Community Foundation of Collier County, 1100 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108.