SWIM, Freda (Panashy)

SWIM - Freda (nee Panashy)

Of Princeton, WV, died December 7, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Matthew Panashy, Sr. and Mildred Wells Panashy Roach. Freda retired after 25 years of service as a timekeeper for Buffalo Forge. She and her late husband, Jack Leslie Swim, returned to Princeton from Buffalo in 1992. In addition to her parents and husband, one son, Jack Leslie Swim, Jr.; three sisters; and three brothers preceded her in death. Survivors include son, Kyle Matthew Swim, Sr., of Princeton; daughter, Mary Katherine Springer and husband Ronald, of Buffalo, NY; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters. Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Advent Christian Church, 706 Prince St., Princeton, WV 24740.