South Buffalo tavern Doc Sullivan's will be featured on Cooking Channel tonight

Doc Sullivan's will be featured on the Cooking Channel at 9 tonight, during the season opener of the fifth season of “Burgers Brews & Que w/ Michael Symon.”

Tommy Cowan, co-owner of the tavern at 468 Abbott Road, said filming occurred in early spring of this year.

The episode description from the Cooking Channel's site is as follows:

Michael Symon starts in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, at his very own restaurant where he enjoys a tender, juicy and hulking pastrami beef rib and a gets a special look at his grandfather's recipe for scratch-made spaetzle and spicy sauerkraut. Then, in Pittsburgh, he hits a food truck that serves up a beer-marinated, oven-roasted pork loin sandwich. Finally in Buffalo, chicken and waffles gets a burger makeover with a spicy maple-bourbon glaze and waffle buns.

The Cooking Channel is available on channel 232 on DirecTV, 113 on Dish, 663 on Verizon FiOS and 22 on Spectrum Cable. Replay times for this episode include 1 a.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26; 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.