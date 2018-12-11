Sister Therese Marie, CSSF Felician Sisters Congregation, Mary Kodz

Sister Therese Marie, CSSF Felician Sisters Congregation Mary Kodz December 10, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Stephanie (Trzepacz) and late Milton Kodz; loving sister of Rose (Stan) Wozniak and the late Joseph Kodz; aunt of Adam Wozniak, Agatha Wozniak and (James Blake) and Donnie Marie Kodz, also survived by cousins. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Wednesday 2-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com