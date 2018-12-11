SCUNGIO, John A., Sr.

SCUNGIO - John A., Sr. December 9, 2018, age 73. Beloved husband of Connie; dear father of John, Jr. (Tina) Scungio, Gena (Nicholas) Long and James (Rachel) Scungio; loving papa of Andrea, Kaleb, Gia, Jennie, Nikki and James, Jr.; great-grandfather of Finn; brother of the late Fred (Kitty) Scungio; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Thursday 4-7 PM.