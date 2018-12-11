Voters in Lancaster, North Collins approve capital projects for schools

Voters in two Erie County school districts approved propositions for capital projects Tuesday.

Lancaster School District voters approved a proposition that calls for $77.1 million in capital projects, by a vote of 1,417 to 217, according a spokeswoman for the district.

The capital projects package in Lancaster — the larger of the two districts — calls for upgrades and improvements to each of the six schools in the Lancaster School District, including the replacement of windows, upgrading heating and ventilation systems, renovating floors, ceilings, lights and cabinetry. There are also plans for new parking lots, upgrades to school district playgrounds, replacing tennis courts and installing a multipurpose field at the high school.

Security upgrades are also planned at multiple buildings in the district — including the installation of additional cameras at all of the buildings and providing additional security-card access points.

North Collins School District voters approved a $10.4 million proposition, by a vote of 88 to 22.

The project in North Collins calls for improvements to the heating and ventilation system at the elementary school, along with air conditioning added to classrooms. It also includes plans for a new secure entrance at the elementary school, vestibule renovations at the junior/senior high school, upgrades to the high school auditorium and replacement of the parking lot.