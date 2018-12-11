Salamanca murder suspect in custody in Nevada

A 22-year-old man wanted on a murder charge in Cattaraugus County is in police custody in the Las Vegas area, awaiting extradition to Western New York, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld by the Sheriff's Office, has been accused of killing Juwaan Holt, 22, of Buffalo. Holt was stabbed in the abdomen Saturday morning at 357 Broad St. in Salamanca, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect fled to Nevada, where he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Nevada Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation by Salamanca police and Sheriff's Office is continuing.