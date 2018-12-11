Ryan Miller out six weeks, won't come to town with Ducks

The news out of Anaheim that the Ducks claimed former Sabres goalie Chad Johnson on waivers today sounded alarm bells about the status of Ryan Miller and those fears have been realized: The Ducks have announced that Miller, the longtime former Buffalo starter, suffered a sprained MCL in his knee during a goalmouth collision Sunday against New Jersey and will be out for about six weeks.

The means Miller won't be with Anaheim when it makes its lone appearance of the season in Buffalo on Dec. 22, and that he will be stuck on 374 career wins for a while. Miller was seeking No. 375 when he was injured, looking to snap a tie with John Vanbiesbrouck for the most wins by an American-born goalie.

That quest will now have to wait in the wake of the collision with Anaheim defenseman Josh Mahura and New Jersey forward Taylor Hall.

Miller, 38, is in his second year with Anaheim, posting a 4-2-1 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. He was traded by the Sabres at the deadline in 2014 and played the next three seasons in Vancouver. Miller is the Sabres' all-time leader among goalies in games played (540) and wins (284).