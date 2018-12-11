Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 11, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former New York City Mayor Fiorello H. LaGuardia, born on this date in 1882, “There is no Democratic or Republican way of cleaning the streets.”

HELP A VET – Know of a veteran or a veteran’s family in need in Niagara County? Sign them up with S.E.R.V. Niagara, which is planning to bring Christmas ham dinners, Christmas trees and gifts for children to veterans and their families during the week before Christmas.

For an application form, email Jennifer O. D’Andrea at JDANDREA@SERVniagara.org. Deadline for forms is noon Friday.

HIP HANGOUT – The newest jazz room in town is the Imagine Event Center, a recording studio at 71 Military Road in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, which is hosting a weekly series of holiday jazz performances. Holding forth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday is the George Caldwell Quartet. Tickets are $15, $7 for students. Beer, wine and snacks are available.

DOUBLE DUTY – Author Marc Pietrzykowski of Lockport will celebrate the publication of two new books with a reading and musical performance Thursday evening in Buffalo Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St.

Beginning at 7 p.m., he will read and sign copies of “sanctum,” his tenth book of poetry, and “Burnout!,” his fourth novel. Then, at 8 p.m., his band, Pragmatic Particles, will play original music. For more info, call 434-0941 or visit pskisporch.com.

TUNED UP – Guest performers will join the Friends of Harmony barbershop chorus and quartets when they offer their annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave.

Featured will be the Amherst Red Blazers and the local a cappella group Renegade Vocals. Tickets are $10, which include holiday refreshments during intermission.

BEING NEIGHBORLY – To help support new immigrants to the area, the International Institute of Buffalo has put together a Holiday Wish List for people who want to donate.

“We have receive calls asking what people can do to assist our clients,” says executive director Eva Hassett. “After talking with our staff, we came up with a simple list which, we hope, will make it easy.”

The list includes winter hats, scarves and gloves, children’s boots in all sizes and disposable diapers in all sizes. Gift cards in $20 increments for local grocery stores and discount department stores also are welcome.

For donating specific items, the Institute has set up a wish list at amazon.com. Items also can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Institute, 864 Delaware Ave.

