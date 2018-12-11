PUGH, William E.

PUGH - William E. December 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Szafranski) Pugh; loving father of Julia Pugh; dearest brother of Sandra Pugh, Lisa (Michael) Jaworski, David (Sandra) Kush and Jeffrey Pugh; step-father of Richard (Cindy) Kush; uncle of Michael and Adam; dear friend of Joseph Andrzejewski. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-8:30 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM in St. Andrew's R.C. Chruch in Sloan. Please assemble at church. Mr. Pugh was the owner for over 30 years of Bill E's Towing Service. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com