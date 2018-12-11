Tonawanda seeks public comment on use of eminent domain at Huntley site

The public has until Dec. 31 to comment on the Town of Tonawanda's efforts to take over at least a portion of the former Huntley Generating Station.

The Town Board is considering using eminent domain to take control of the full plant or just its water intakes and water lines.

Huntley closed in 2016 and is for sale but still provides untreated water to local industrial customers. Town officials want to ensure this continues.

The town in September hired a law firm but has not begun the eminent domain legal process opposed by owner NRG Energy.

The Town Board last week held a public hearing on the matter. The public can send comments to Town Clerk Marguerite Greco at mgreco@tonawanda.ny.us or at Tonawanda Town Clerk; 2919 Delaware Ave.; Kenmore, NY 14217.