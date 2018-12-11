Investigators in $3 million injury lawsuit surveilled South Buffalo bride at her wedding

After Lisa Milligan blamed a local tow truck operator for her injuries in a 2013 crash, the defendant's insurance carrier hired investigators to prove she wasn't hurt as badly as she claimed.

They staked out her home. They staked out her mother's home. And they even recorded video of her wedding ceremony and reception.

The carrier tried using this evidence at trial, but the jury wasn't swayed and awarded the South Buffalo resident $3 million in damages.

A State Supreme Court judge last week upheld the award, although it is subject to appeal.

Milligan, now 32, was severely injured in the crash and hasn't been able to work in the five years since, said Dean Smith, her attorney.

She endured physical therapy and two surgeries and continues to take pain medication.

"None of her surgeries really did anything substantial to alleviate what became a chronic pain problem," Smith said.

Donna Burden, who represented the carrier for Aalmost There Towing, declined to comment because the case remains active.

The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2013. Milligan's friend Kevin Bifulco was a driver for Aalmost There Towing and she occasionally came along to help with the paperwork on his calls, according to Smith and court papers.

Bifulco was driving north on the I-190 near the Seneca Street exit at nearly 60 mph when he lost control of the vehicle on the rain-slicked highway. It hydroplaned and smashed headfirst into the concrete barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.

Bifulco testified that he suffered several broken ribs. Milligan had to be pulled from the truck by Buffalo firefighters. She cut her face on glass from the passenger-side window, dislocated her right pinky finger and hurt her right knee, right shoulder and lower back.

She had arthroscopic surgery on her knee and shoulder and, after two years of seeing a chiropractor and physical therapist, had spinal fusion surgery.

Milligan takes two narcotic drugs and medical marijuana for her discomfort and can't sleep more than a few hours at a time, Smith said.

Milligan had worked as a receptionist and clerk at a dentist's office. Milligan needs vocational retraining to return to work part time some day, Smith said.

She filed her lawsuit a month after the crash, seeking compensation for lost wages, pain and suffering and her medical costs.

It's common practice for the defendants in this type of lawsuit to hire investigators to surveil the plaintiffs.

Smith said Aalmost There Towing's carrier hired two investigators who followed Milligan for 15 months. He said they were stymied because Milligan rarely left her home, except for doctors' appointments and family gatherings.

Milligan and her then-fiance, who's now her husband, used to enjoy the outdoors, Smith said.

"They don't hike at all. She'll go camping and she'll basically just sit in the cabin all the time," he said. "She's not biking at all."

The couple had booked their wedding reception with a nonrefundable deposit prior to the crash, and they went forward with the 2014 event. The investigators came away with little besides recording her father-daughter dance and brief bouts of dancing with other guests, Smith said.

In May the jury returned a $3 million award, after trimming $25,000 because there was some question whether Milligan had her shoulder belt on during the crash.

Both sides await a hearing. The award could be reduced based on the Social Security disability payments Milligan receives, among other factors, and Burden plans to appeal the award.