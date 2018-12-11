PATRONIK, Gertrude (Gorski)

Patronik - Gertrude

(nee Gorski)

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 9, 2018; beloved wife of the late Arthur Partonik; loving mother of Sharon (David) Witte and Linda (Dennis) Moore; dear sister of Delphine (late Dr. Daniel) Kozera; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Friday at 8:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com