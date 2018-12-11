Park School boys basketball opens at No. 1 in state in Class A

The Park School, the defending Class A state Federation champions, opens the season ranked No. 1 in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

The group announced its first rankings of 2018-19 on Tuesday.

Park is among four area schools in the Class A top 25. St. Francis is ranked No. 11, Canisius at No. 18 and Lewiston-Porter at No. 21.

In Class AA, Niagara Falls, which lost to Park on Friday, is ranked No. 9 with its 3-1 start.

In Class B, Olean is ranked No. 3 in the state and is already 4-0. Cardinal O'Hara is just behind at No. 5. Nichols is No. 18 and Allegany Limestone checks in at No. 25.

In Class C, Buffalo Middle College is No. 2 in the rankings, followed by Randolph at No. 4, Buffalo Tapestry Charter at No. 11 and Chautaugua Lake is No. 17.

In Class D, Brocton is ranked No. 13.

Click here for the full rankings in each classification.