Niagara Falls man indicted in 7-Eleven holdups, pistol-whipping clerk

Brandon A. Ortiz, 20, of McKoon Avenue, Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court Tuesday to a 28-count indictment accusing him of robbing 7-Eleven stores in the Falls and North Tonawanda and participating in a home invasion where six people were robbed.

Ortiz allegedly joined Joshua A. Carr, 18, of Ontario Avenue in the Falls, in a store holdup Oct. 6 and the home invasion on McKoon Avenue three nights later, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said. Carr pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Ortiz also was charged with pistol-whipping a clerk after she called 911 during a 7-Eleven robbery Nov. 4 on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda. He also allegedly robbed a man on a Falls street Oct. 13.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III set bail at $100,000.