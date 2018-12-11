Niagara Falls crack dealer to serve seven years behind bars

Ennis E. Ruffin Sr., whose criminal record includes multiple convictions for selling crack cocaine in Niagara Falls, will serve seven years in state prison for two felonies.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon gave Ennis a three-year sentence Monday, but ordered it to be served after he finishes a four-year term he received a few weeks ago in Niagara Falls City Court.

Assistant District Attorney Laura T. Jordan said Ennis, 45, of Buffalo Avenue, was convicted in a September County Court trial of possessing crack when Falls police stopped him on Ashland Avenue Aug. 30, 2017.

Ennis had pleaded guilty to having crack with him when a parole officer searched him. He was on parole from a seven-year sentence for selling cocaine in front of an elementary school in 2010.