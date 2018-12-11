Enhanced security coming to Niagara County schools

A $215,000 federal grant announced this week will mean enhanced security at several Niagara County schools.

The grant, obtained through the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, will pay for new security equipment at schools in the Starpoint, Barker, Royalton-Hartland and Newfane districts, as well as at the Niagara Charter School and the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

A new full-time civilian school violence prevention coordinator at the Sheriff's Office will work with schools on updating and implementing security plans. The schools and the county have committed to spend $72,000 on the security program over the next two years.

"There were only two awards from this grant in New York State, and Niagara County received the highest amount," Sheriff James R. Voutour said.