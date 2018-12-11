My View: To rake or not to rake, that is the question

By Norb Rug

Few subjects illustrate more neighborhood differences than the fallen leaves peeking out from the snow. We have the rakers, the leaf blowers, the mulchers and the leave them aloners.

Let’s all agree that the maples, the oaks and the chestnuts of Western New York are the best. They provide shade in the summer, helping keep our yards a bit more comfortable and making our homes easier to air condition during our warm, sunny days. They lose their leaves in fall, which allows the sun’s warming rays to shine through our windows, giving us the benefit of solar gain.

Donna and I used to watch a small boy and one day he was watching the city workers collect all the leaves on dump trucks and haul them away. He said that he couldn’t wait until spring when “the men” would come back to put all the leaves back on the trees.

It seems to me like the leaves came down all at once. One day they were green, then they turned various shades of red, orange and yellow. Overnight the trees are all nude, suddenly stripped of all their modesty, their naked branches exposed for all to see. Those leaves are still around, though, covering the driveway, deck, and, worst of all, the grass.

There are those who are unconcerned about the leaves, like those who are blessed with the patience to wait until all the leaves are down before dealing with them. But not everyone is like this. I had a neighbor who was rather fastidious about his yard and home. This is the neighbor who would paint his sidewalk white every year. He would be out every two hours in the fall raking his leaves. I was surprised he wasn’t running around with a wicker basket to catch them before they hit the ground.

Here at the Rug household we are of two minds. Donna likes to rake the leaves to the curb. I find that there are two problems with this. First, if there is a windstorm before the leaves get picked up, they all blow back into my yard. The second is if there is a snowstorm before the leaves get picked up, they all get thrown back into my yard by the plows. I like to run over the leaves with the lawn mower, returning the nutrients to the soil.

While searching for the necessary rakes for my wife, the thought crosses my mind: Can’t the leaves just stay on the trees? Pine trees seem to have mastered this art. Are they smarter or more evolved than other trees?

For now it’s fine to spend your time doing something else. That’s because grass is dormant and the leaves aren’t going to kill it. In fact, the leaves might just give the grass some protection during the snow and cold of the winter. They simply have to be off the grass by March, when it will start growing again.

If you have pine trees, you might just wonder how to get rid of the needles. Raking is the very best option and it’s also good exercise.

Personally I would leave them where they were. Turns out that the pine needles decompose slowly and are extremely useful in preventing vegetation from growing under the trees.

But positively the best way to get rid of leaves from your yard is to hire some neighborhood kids to do it, and pay them generously. Use your free time to take a walk in the woods, shuffling through the layer of fallen leaves.