The volunteer-driven Central Terminal Restoration Corp. will discuss progress at the iconic East Side landmark. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Central Terminal seeks event manager

An events manager is being sought for the Central Terminal.

The not-for-profit Central Terminal Restoration Corp. has issued a request for proposals seeking a minimum of 10 events in 2019. Submissions are due by Jan. 16, 2019.

“On the recommendation of the Urban Land Institute study, we know we need to take our events to the next level so we’re looking for a partner who brings creative ideas, marketing solutions and event management experience to push us to new heights next year,” said Jim Hycner, the organization's chairman.

For more information, visit the Events RFP link at BuffaloCentralTerminal.org.

