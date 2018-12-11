McINTOSH, Carol B. (Bewley)

Of Lockport, NY, December 7, 2018. Wife of the late Douglas A. McIntosh; mother of Robert A. (Heidi), Randall A. (Carol) and Richard A. (Andrea Solar) McIntosh; grandmother of Robert A. Jr., Sarah, Carlee, Eric, Margaret and Katherine; sister of the late Donna (late Marcus) Enos; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday, 4-7 PM at the Lange Funeral home inc., 186 East Avenue, Lockport, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service, Thursday morning at 11 AM, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Avenue, Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to Niagara Hospice or the charity of your choice.