MANTINO, Carol A. (Zielinski-Smith)

December 9, 2018. Loving mother of Jerome (Cheryl) Smith, Richard (Marilou) Smith, Timothy (Mary Ellen) Smith and Christopher (Krysta) Smith; beloved Nana of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Joan DiPirro, Sally (Bob) Kugler, Laura Holderer and Sharon (Bob) Wutz. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Wednesday from 4-8 PM, with a Prayer Service to follow. Private interment for immediate family. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com