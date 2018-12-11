Man charged with possessing stolen gun, marijuana in Black Rock

A Buffalo man was charged with possessing marijuana and a stolen handgun Monday night in Black Rock, according to a police report.

Officers approached a man just before midnight who was standing outside a vehicle parked on the side of Niagara Street, near Farmer Street. The man, later identified as Armonte D. McDougald, 21, was standing in the roadway, according to the report.

In a bag around McDougald's neck, officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun reported stolen to the Erie County Sheriff's Office in November 2016.

McDougald was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor marijuana possession and disorderly conduct. Two 18-year-olds also were charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to the report.