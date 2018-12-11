Castile man charged with attempted murder in altercation with sheriff

A Castile man was charged with first-degree attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly threatened Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph with a knife, according to State Police.

Lynn M. Hall, 48, was additionally charged with first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, State Police said.

According to State Police, at about 6:30 a.m., Rudolph was in uniform on his way to work, operating an unmarked police vehicle.

While traveling on Route 238 in Attica, an unknown vehicle started tailgating Rudolph and flashing its lights, State Police said.

Rudolph pulled over to see if the driver of the vehicle needed assistance, and the driver of the unknown vehicle pulled in front of the sheriff's vehicle, blocking him, according to State Police.

State Police said Hall, after exiting his vehicle, allegedly engaged the sheriff in a physical altercation.

The sheriff recognized Hall as someone who had applied for a pistol permit and came to the Sheriff's Office on Monday to inquire about it, according to State Police.

During the struggle between the sheriff and Hall, State Police said, Hall allegedly attempted to gain control of the sheriff's weapon and the struggle continued on the ground along the side of the road.

According to State Police, Hall ended up on top of the sheriff and was allegedly armed with a knife which Hall used to threaten the sheriff's life.

Two civilians and an off-duty state trooper assisted the sheriff in subduing Hall, who was handcuffed and taken into custody, State Police said.

The sheriff was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to State Police.

The Sheriff's Office turned the investigation over to State Police.

Hall was arraigned and held without bail in the Livingston Correctional Facility, State Police said.