Letter: Trump’s immigration policy draws formidable opponents

President Trump now says that the separation of families at the border is a “phony story.”

Maybe that is why some of the most prestigious law firms in Washington, D.C., and New York City are looking for parents as part of their pro bono work with the American Civil Liberties Union in a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Big law is a fierce force against Trump’s immigration policy, and it looks like they have the most powerful lawyers to do some good.

Donna M. Duszczak

Buffalo