Letter: Site for new train station is a missed opportunity

The investment of $27 million to replace the current train station with a fancier version in the same location is a huge infrastructure mistake. The trouble with bad infrastructure decisions is that once the infrastructure is in place it’s almost impossible to get a “do-over.”

At the last public meeting, held at the Buffalo Museum of Science, the project was presented as a done deal. A local politician ran an impromptu poll to get the input of the attendees; the poll ran about 10 to 1 in favor of the Central Terminal location rather than downtown. No one was allowed to speak at this meeting, likely because of the overwhelming public support for the Central Terminal location.

Other cities, notably Denver and Cincinnati, have had great success in restoring and using their old rail stations. Why our Albany politicians chose to ignore the public’s wishes and foist this on us is unknown but there must have been some serious arm-twisting going on.

The Central Terminal location would have allowed for the two train stations to be replaced by one and would have provided a great boost to an area of Buffalo in serious need of such an investment. That’s a lost opportunity.

Rather than waste the $27 million, we should urge those in power to put the project on hold so that we might take another look at this decision to make sure it’s the correct one.

Jim Rudnicki

Lakeview