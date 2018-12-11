Letter: A CCS Oncology patient expresses her gratitude

With so much negativity in the media about Dr. Sam Yi and CCS Oncology I want the public to realize the positive side.

When I was first diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in January 2017 my primary care physician immediately called Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center. Roswell refused to take me because they did not take my insurance.

I went to a surgeon but he refused to operate because the cancer had traveled to my brain and he gave me a 50 percent chance of surviving six months. A friend had contacted another medical group, but they too refused to take my insurance.

In the meantime my primary care physician set me up with CCS Oncology and they took me immediately. The staff and the doctors were very uplifting and encouraging.

I received chemotherapy through Dr. Wang and then Dr. Moon on the medical end, and pinpoint radiation from the team of Dr. Yi and Dr. Chen on the radiation end.

The office had a very difficult time trying to collect from my insurance, but my treatment continued. I hit a point where no new tumors were evident and some of those that I did have were shrinking.

It was heartbreaking when CCS Oncology had to close. I had to seek treatment elsewhere. Although these are good doctors, there is not the encouragement and camaraderie that was at CCS. Thank God for all the doctors, nurses and staff from CCS Oncology. Without them I would never have survived or had a chance of enjoying the fulfillment of my golden years.

Jacqueline Alberts

Boston