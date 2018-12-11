Lawyers help Niagara County Giving Tree set record

For 14 years, a Christmas tree in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse has been surrounded by gifts for families and children in local shelters, but this year's donations have been the most ever, according to Beverly Weber, a confidential secretary in County Court.

Many county employees and visitors left presents, but lawyers in the Niagara County Bar Association significantly boosted the numbers of gifts left under the Giving Tree this year, Weber said.

"This is definitely our best year," Weber said.

The gifts will be packed up Thursday for the Salvation Army in Lockport, Casey House in Niagara Falls and the Twin Cities Outreach Clothes Closet in North Tonawanda. Weber said she always can find a home for late-arriving gifts.