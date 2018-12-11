KRZYKOWSKI, Jean K.

KRZYKOWSKI - Jean K. December 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Henry Krzykowski; dear mother of Jeanne (James) McNamara; grandmother of Mark (Brenda) Krzykowski, Kara (David) Slowinski, Randy Derfert, Alycia Krzykowski, Julia Schuler, Nicolas Schuler, and the late Jason Krzykowski; sister of Maryann (late Arthur) Kwiatkowski; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services from the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 9:15 AM and at Resurrection Church at 10 AM. Family present Wednesday 3-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.