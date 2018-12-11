BPO's JoAnn Falletta earns 11th Grammy nomination

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra music director JoAnn Falletta has received a Grammy nomination for a recording she did with the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra.

Falletta and producer Tim Handley are nominated for Best Classical Compendium for the recording of "Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush." It is the 11th Grammy nod for Falletta, who previously won two Grammys.

The album of works by composer Kenneth Fuchs was recorded in 2017 at London’s historic Abbey Road Studios and released in August by Naxos. It has world premiere recordings of three new concertos and a song cycle with the London Symphony – Piano Concerto "Spiritualist" with renowned pianist Jeffrey Biegel; Glacier, a concerto for electric guitar and orchestra, with guitarist D.J. Sparr; concerto for alto saxophone Rush with soloist Timothy McAllister; and Poems of Life with countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen.

This is the fifth recording of Fuchs' work under the Naxos American Classics with the London Symphony Orchestra and Falletta and it continues a 30-plus year collaboration between Falletta and Fuchs, who met at the Juilliard School in New York City.

Reviews of the latest Fuchs recording commended Falletta's work:

“This is an outstanding recording both in terms of the excellent Naxos engineering and the quality of the soloists, orchestra and conductor. JoAnn Falletta and the London Symphony Orchestra seem to gain a closer affinity with the music of Kenneth Fuchs with each new release. All music lovers should give this album a try – Kenneth Fuchs is a master of orchestration and he writes tonal music of great imagination, some of which is not too far removed from film music.” - iClassical

“Now stretching back over the past 15 years, JoAnn Falletta and the London Symphony Orchestra have been recording the major works of Kenneth Fuchs. … We can admire the London Symphony for the multitude of colours they provide, just as if they play the music regularly, and our gratitude to the conductor, JoAnn Falletta, the composer’s unstinting champion.” - David's Review Corner

The Grammy Awards will be announced on Feb. 10.

Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American ensemble when she was named Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in May of 1998. Additionally, she is Music Director of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center.