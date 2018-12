Panera Bread customers new to the MyPanera Rewards Program can get one free bagel per day through Dec. 31.

You may also get a free pastry as a welcome reward as soon as you join.

No purchase is necessary. Spreads such as cream cheese cost extra. The free bagel offer will load daily and can only be redeemed once.

Sign up at PaneraBread.com. MyPanera can also be accessed through the Panera mobile app.