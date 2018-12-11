Homeless sex offender pleads guilty to not reporting change of address

A homeless sex offender from Niagara Falls pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of failing to report a change of address.

Robert E. Draper, 58, was rated a Level 3 offender for having sex with an 11-year-old girl in the Falls in 1996. He served seven years in prison for that, according to the state sex offender website.

Draper didn't report a move he made in August. He had been living in an apartment on Ashland Avenue, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy, but when police checked it, they found a new tenant there.

The maximum sentence is four years in prison, but State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he will impose less than that at Draper's sentencing Feb. 5.