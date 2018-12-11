High Schools Extra: Hutch Jones wins coaching against his former team

After coaching basketball at Burgard for 17 years, Willie "Hutch" Jones led South Park against his former team Tuesday night and gained a 62-60 victory.

"Just doing my job," Jones said. "It was pretty unique situation, going against some of the players I coaches. We led pretty much the whole game, but we kept them in it with our shooting from the free-throw line (5 of 18) and missing layups."

South Park (3-1, 2-0 Yale Cup) was led by Elijah Lewis, who had 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Senior guard DaJuan Lewis had 25 points for Burgard, including five 3-pointers. Lewis banked one in from center court as time ran out to establish the final two-point difference.

North defeats WSW

Williamsville North fell behind by a point, 25-24, in the second quarter than scored the last six points of the first half, part of a 19-2 run that led to a 62-53 victory over visiting West Seneca West in ECIC I boys basketball opener both.

West, the defending ECIC I champion, opened the game with only four players on the floor, a symbolic gesture in support of star Juston Johnson’s whose eligibility may be determined by a court ruling Wednesday.

Jacob Belote had 21 points, 18 in the second half, while Jon Abaya scored 18 with 15 rebounds and five blocks. Adrian Baugh was high scorer for West with 14 points.

"We were up 22 after three and we kind of lost our focus in the fourth quarter, but we’ll get it back," North coach Chuck Swierski said.

FLOP hockey unbeaten

After only two weeks of the Western New York Girls Ice Hockey Federation season, one undefeated team is left. Not surprisingly, it’s FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park), the defending Fed, sectional and state champion.

FLOP (4-0-0) knocked Williamsville (4-1-0) out of the unbeaten ranks, 2-1, Tuesday at Amherst Northtown Center.

Mary Kromer, a junior at Lake Shore, scored on the power play to put FLOP in front in the opening period. Keegan Shanahan (Orchard Park, sophomore) and Brooke Becker (OP, junior) assisted on the goal.

Julia Peters (Orchard Park, eighth grader) made it 2-0 early in the third period with assists from OP senior Abigail Gillis and Frontier junior Jenna Dickson.

Ella Huntley, an eighth grader at Heim Middle School, scored for Williamsville in the third with Emma Roland and Kelly Dormer, both from Williamsville North assisting.

Tori Cottrell (OP, senior) made 23 saves for FLOP. Elizabeth Timby (Wmsvl. North, soph.) had 27 saves.