Health marketplace plans nearing deadline

NY State of Health, the official health insurance Marketplace plan, announced that more than 930,000 consumers have enrolled or renewed coverage in a Qualified Health Plan or the Essential Plan for 2019, outpacing those enrolled during the same period last year.

Those wishing to renew or enroll in the Marketplace must do so by Saturday, for coverage starting Jan. 1.

“Open Enrollment for 2019 coverage is off to a robust start in New York. Current consumers are re-enrolling at a rapid rate and more than 51,000 new consumers have already enrolled in a plan,” said Donna Frescatore, executive director of the plan.

The State Health Department has made it easier for enrollees to automatically renew their coverage, as well as done more to let those who need insurance know what is available.

Enrollment in the Essential Plan, Medicaid and Child Health Plus is open all year. For information on enrollment eligibility or to enroll in a health plan, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call 855-355-5777.

