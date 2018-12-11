GREENE, Dorothy V. (Osinski)

GREENE - Dorothy V. (nee Osinski)

December 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Greene; dear mother of Deborah (James) Wiede, Robin (David) Grandin and Paula (Louis) D'Amico; loving grandmother of Thomas D'Amico; sister of the late Raymond (Eileen) and the late Eugene Osinski. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia's Church Friday at 9 AM, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Music to Remember of WNY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com