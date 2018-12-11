Gowanda Central voting on two projects totaling $30.5 million

Residents in the Gowanda Central School District will vote Thursday on two capital improvement projects.

The first project, for $29.17 million, would upgrade district buildings, including re-configuring the entrances to each school to increase safety. It also calls for the district to buy 10 acres of land next to the elementary school to extend the baseball field and to rehabilitate the Panther Drive bridge.

The second proposition, for $1.33 million, would add synthetic turf to the baseball and softball fields, but would go forward only if the first proposition passes.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the middle school library, 10674 Prospect St.

The projects will not increase local taxes, and will be paid for by using a combination of state aid, Native American Building Aid and the capital reserve fund.