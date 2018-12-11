Erie County Sheriff's Office seeks truck in Clarence hit-and-run

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a truck that allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian Dec. 4 on Harris Hill Road in Clarence, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 5:40 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said initial reports were that a 51-year-old Williamsville woman walking her dog was hit by a passing truck along Harris Hill, near Stonehaven Drive.

She was transported to Erie County Medical Center with what were initially classified as non-life threatening injuries. The woman's condition was downgraded to "serious" after she was diagnosed with a brain injury, fractured skull and arm injury, the Sheriff's Office said.

She has been released from the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to call them at 858-2903 and refer to CL #18-094728.