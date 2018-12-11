Attention boaters: Erie Canal will stay toll free for next 3 years

The state Canal Corp. announced Tuesday that it will continue its policy of not charging pleasure boaters tolls to use the Erie Canal or its locks and lift bridges. The policy will run through 2021.

The tolls – $25 to $100 depending on the boat size – were lifted in 2017 to mark the 200th anniversary of the beginning of canal construction, and the no-charge policy continued this year. The result, according to the Canal Corp., was more pleasure boat traffic.

The Canal Corp. counted 71,529 passes through locks or under lift bridges by pleasure boats this year, a 3 percent increase from 2017.

The Canal Corp. also set the navigation season to last from the Friday of the week before Memorial Day to the Wednesday after Columbus Day. In 2019, that's May 17 to Oct. 16.