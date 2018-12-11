Editorial: Refugee programs under threat

The State Department would make a grievous error by reducing the number of refugee resettlement sites in bringing newcomers to Buffalo. But that’s what it is planning.

Last week, the department announced it would retain all nine national agencies in the program — such as the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — but wanted the national agencies to devise a plan to shrink the number of local sites active in the program, focusing first on those that support multiple programs.

The national agencies are preparing a recommendation to the State Department, which will make the decision. The State Department wants to move quickly, perhaps within a week. This action would follow the administration’s unwarranted decision to lower the refugee cap to record lows — to 30,000 next year.

Leaders at the city’s four refugee resettlement agencies said their national affiliates have told them the decision probably means that at least one and possibly two of the local agencies will lose federal funding.

The bigger issue is what the programs do for the larger community and economy. For example, slightly more than 7 million job openings exist across the country. That’s 1 million more jobs than there are unemployed workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Refugees require services at first but eventually settle, acquire education and training and eventually fill those spots. Here, they are helped in that transition by the Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, Journey’s End, the International Institute of Buffalo and Catholic Charities.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, writing to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, noted the agencies’ long record “of helping to successfully integrate refugees and support the revitalization of the region.” Over the past 15 years, Buffalo’s agencies have welcomed more than 10,000 newcomers.

Refugees have been a source of incoming population and programs that help them become successful workers, homeowners and contributors to the economy. Perhaps State Department officials need to be reminded: This nation was built on the efforts of newcomers who need assistance settling in.

In Buffalo’s revitalization, this is not a time to cut back on the number of people coming here, or our capacity to help them. These agencies have demonstrated their value.