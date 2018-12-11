Judge allows defendant in Steingasser murder case to keep his lawyers

The man accused of murdering North Tonawanda teenager Mandy Steingasser in 1993 will be allowed to keep the attorneys he hired.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon has decided against an effort by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office to oust defense lawyers Dominic H. Saraceno and Michele G. Bergevin. Prosecutors cited a perceived conflict of interest stemming from their part-time work as public defenders.

Sheldon found a potential conflict exists, but she will allow defendant Joseph H. Belstadt to keep his attorneys if he acknowledges the potential conflict, The Buffalo News learned. That is expected to occur during a court appearance Friday, when new dates are expected to be picked for three key pretrial hearings. The hearings were postponed because of litigation over the conflict of interest issue.

Attorneys in the case have been asked by Sheldon not to make comments to the media, although no formal gag order has been issued. When Steingasser was killed, Belstadt was 18 and thus remains eligible for youthful offender status if convicted.

Belstadt, 43, of the Town of Tonawanda, was charged in April with murder in the September 1993 strangulation death of Steingasser, 17, whose body was found in Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston five weeks after her disappearance.

District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said at Belstadt's arraignment that new forensic evidence led to the arrest, but she hasn't disclosed what that is.

Belstadt has pleaded not guilty and is free on a $250,000 bail bond. He told police he picked Steingasser up in his car on the last night she was seen alive. But he has said he dropped her off in front of a church on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

Some of the potential witnesses in the case have had their own legal troubles in the past and were represented by the Niagara County Public Defender's Office. Saraceno and Bergevin, who were retained privately by Belstadt, also hold part-time jobs as assistant public defenders.

Legal precedents in New York State say that attorneys whose colleagues once represented witnesses against their client have a conflict of interest.

The pretrial hearings will cover the admissibility of Belstadt's various statements to police since 1993, the legality of the 1993 seizure of evidence from Belstadt's home and car without a search warrant and whether at least three men who served prison time with Belstadt will be allowed to testify about what he might have said about the Steingasser case.

Belstadt was in and out of state prison from 1996 to 2004 for burning a stolen car and twice violating parole.