Buffalo Firefighters. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Council approves Buffalo firefighter contract with raises, reforms

The city has a new contract with Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association Local 282.

The eight-year contract — effective July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2025 — provides firefighters with raises averaging 3.3 percent and is projected to save the city $32 million through changes in staffing patterns, drug coverage and other reforms.

The Common Council unanimously approved the pact Tuesday, following ratification by Local 282 on Oct. 12.

"This contract is another great example of how effective labor negotiations can provide the city with long term fiscal stability and certainty, while also achieving meaningful reforms that will improve city services,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a written statement.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen called it a "mutually beneficial agreement that is both fiscally sound and enhances the safety of firefighters, as well as the safety of Buffalo residents.”

