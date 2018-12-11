Buffalo's latest homicide victim identified as Cheektowaga man

Buffalo police have released the name of the man killed Thursday night in a shooting on the city's East Side.

Benjamin C. Babiak, 31, was shot at about 8:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Warring Avenue and Antwerp Street, just east of Bailey Avenue, between Doat and Genesee streets, police said.

Babiak, of Cheektowaga, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any information about a possible motive.

Several minutes later and nearly 2 miles away, Buffalo police stopped the driver of a car at Bailey and Roosevelt avenues that matched the description of a vehicle seen in the area of the shooting. A loaded 9-mm handgun was found under the driver's seat, according to police. The driver, Frank A. Nelson III, 36, of Buffalo, was charged with weapons possession and remained held without bail Tuesday at the Erie County Holding Center.

A memorial gathering and service for Babiak, a father of two, will be held Thursday at Nightengale Funeral Home, 1884 South Park Ave.