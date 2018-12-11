Sabres mount another comeback, snap skid with overtime win over Kings

The Buffalo Sabres left their home ice at the end of the second period to the sound of booing. They were facing a two-goal deficit and were 20 minutes away from a six-game winless streak, despite having two days to prepare for a last-place opponent.

So, they gathered behind the closed doors of their locker room and talked. Though neither Phil Housley nor his players disclosed what was said, the conversation sparked another remarkable comeback. The Sabres scored twice to erase the deficit, and Jeff Skinner's power-play goal 1:49 into overtime gave them a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres, 18-9-4 with 40 points, won for the first time since a 3-2 victory over San Jose on Nov. 27 -- the 10th win of their unprecedented streak -- and have six wins this season when trailing after two periods. This latest comeback occurred only three days after they allowed six unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss to Philadelphia.

The bad habits that led to that defeat haunted them in the second period Tuesday night; however, the Sabres finally looked like the team that won 10 in a row, albeit for only 22 minutes.

"When we made our mind up we wanted to play you could see the result," Housley said bluntly. "We tie the game up, we draw penalties. We were playing our game."

Jack Eichel and Johan Larsson scored four minutes apart in the third period to tie the score, and Skinner's 21st goal of the season came on the Sabres' eighth power play of the night.

Buffalo came dangerously close to another embarrassing defeat. The Kings, 11-19-2, entered Tuesday with the second-fewest points the NHL and had the league's lowest scoring offense with 68 goals in 31 games.

They were playing the second night of a back-to-back, having lost at Detroit, 3-1, Monday night. Los Angeles was also without defenseman Alec Martinez, winger Carl Hagelin and winger Ilya Kovalchuk, among others. Backup goalie Calvin Petersen, a former fifth-round draft pick of the Sabres, was starting in place of Jonathan Quick.

The Kings were was down to four defensemen in the third period after injuries to Drew Doughty and Dion Phaneuf. The Sabres outshot the Kings, 16-10, in the first period, but they lacked the same relentless forecheck that is the foundation of Housley's system.

"I think it’s a bit frustrating for our group right now after getting beat here at home, 6-2," Eichel said. "Don’t play a great 40 minutes where I don’t think we were emotionally engaged. It’s good to see the last 20 go our way, but we need to start piecing together full games here."

Los Angeles scored first on Jake Muzzin's shot 6:11 into the game, a high wrister when Linus Ullmark was still on his rear end guarding the post. Zemgus Girgensons stripped Doughty of the puck and fired a wrister to beat Petersen seven minutes later to tie the score.

However, the Kings controlled play for the second period, including a 15-11 advantage in shots and 8-2 in scoring chances. Matt Luff scored 52 seconds into the period following Eichel's turnover near the blue line, and Los Angeles took a two-goal lead on Adrian Kempe's wrist shot -- a sequence that illustrated all that's gone wrong with the Sabres' defensive play.

Kempe fended off Casey Mittelstadt while skating around the top of the faceoff circle and toward the slot, Conor Sheary took a weak swipe at the puck, Lawrence Pilut was too slow to challenging the shot and Ullmark was unable to make a save.

"We were not happy," Larsson said. "We can’t play like that. We were sloppy, we gave up good opportunities. We had a good talk. It was huge for us to come back."

Housley did not put his lines in a blender. Instead, he urged his players to start working. They proceeded to wear down the Kings by controlling possession in the offensive zone. Breakout passes into the neutral zone sprung forwards for scoring chances.

Forwards then won battles to loose pucks along the boards and there was finally traffic in front of the net. Buffalo had nine more scoring chances than Los Angeles in the third period and finished with 47 shots. That relentless work in the corners wore the Kings out, which led to four Sabres power plays in the third period.

Eichel capitalized 3:47 into the third with his wrist shot from the left circle, and Larsson tied the score, 2-2, with 12:37 remaining when Pilut's shot from the point went off his skate. The Sabres then had back-to-back power plays, giving them a man advantage for the final 2:27 of the third period. Skinner capitalized by hammering home Rasmus Ristolainen's rebound for the winning goal.

"It’s a big win," Skinner said. "If you want to be a top team in the league you can’t go on skids. You have to stop them as quick as you can."