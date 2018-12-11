Linus Ullmark to start for Sabres; Scott Wedgewood sent back to Rochester

The Sabres are confident enough that Carter Hutton is healthy that Scott Wedgewood was reassigned to Rochester on Tuesday morning.

Hutton will serve as the backup for Linus Ullmark on Tuesday night against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Wedgewood was called up late last week after Hutton was sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Hutton, who sat out Saturday's game against Philadelphia, skated on his own Sunday and returned to full workouts with the team Monday, taking shots in all drills.

"It's good to see him back on the ice. He looked really good," coach Phil Housley said Monday. "We'll talk to the trainers after today and see where he is tomorrow. It was good to see him back battling. He looked like his old self back there. I'm sure he was glad to be back out on the ice after this little stint."