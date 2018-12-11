Man guilty of murder, attempted murder during Elmwood Village robbery

An Erie County jury found a Buffalo man guilty Monday of second-degree murder for shooting a man to death and attempted second-degree murder for shooting a woman who survived.

Tong Rieang, 25, was also found guilty of one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery, as well as two counts of first-degree robbery, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced

Prosecutors said Rieang robbed two people at gunpoint and shot a third person, a woman, in the chest on Sept. 27, 2017, near Potomac and Parkdale avenues in Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood. Prosecutors said Rieang then ran across the street and fatally shot 23-year-old Deion Brown with a semi-automatic pistol.

Rieang faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 18 by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, prosecutors said. He remains held without bail, according to the District Attorney's Office.