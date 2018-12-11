Bridge commission holds groundbreaking ceremony for Lewiston-Queenston upgrade

Niagara Falls Bridge Commission members and other local dignitaries participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a $91 million upgrade of the customs inspection plaza on the American side of the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

The project, expected to last 4 1/2 years, includes construction of a new customs building and six new inspection booths for traffic entering the United States, bringing the total to 16. One of the new lanes will be reserved for buses. The existing booths, which date back to the bridge's opening in 1962, will be rebuilt.

According to the commission, 2.6 million passenger vehicles and 800,000 trucks cross the bridge annually, counting traffic in both directions. That makes Lewiston-Queenston the fourth-busiest crossing point on the U.S.-Canada border.