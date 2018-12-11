Brady Quinn, analyst on Bills-Lions game, sings Allen's praises in podcast

Brady Quinn, the former No. 1 draft choice of the Cleveland Browns who is the analyst on the FOX broadcast of the Buffalo Bills game with the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday on WUTV, sounds like a big Josh Allen fan.

CBSsports.com reported that on a podcast Tuesday, Quinn said Allen might be the rookie quarterback he would choose to start a NFL team, although Cleveland's Baker Mayfield is playing the best.

"Right now, Baker's (Mayfield) is playing the best, but I just feel like Josh Allen, he oozes so much potential," said Quinn, who was given a shot at quarterback by six other NFL teams after being drafted by the Browns in 2007. "Have you seen what he's doing? First off, he's 3-5 as a starter with the Bills. Do you know how bad ... they are not good. They are so far removed from the team they were last year with things they've done and changed. He has given that team and city hope. He is so good. And he has so much upside. I would rank the rookie quarterbacks insofar as they've performed this year: Baker, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen."

Quinn will be working alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis Sunday. Joe who?

The 31-year-old Davis is best known as the guy who replaced Vin Scully on Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games after the play-by-play legend retired.

Of course, “replace” is the wrong word since no one can replace the legendary Scully.

Davis is a graduate of Beloit College in Wisconsin, where he played college football.

Besides baseball, Davis has worked college football and college basketball.

Megan Olivi, who is best known as the host of the UFC Ultimate Insider on Fox Sports 1, is also part of the Fox team Sunday as the sideline reporter.