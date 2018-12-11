Bowl gifts for UB players include sound bar, watch and sunglasses.

Among the rewards for college football teams that go to bowl games are the gifts each player receives.

So what will the University at Buffalo players get for their visit to the Dollar General Bowl against Troy in Mobile, Ala.?

Sports Business Journal has published its annual list of what the players will receive for almost all the bowl games.

According to NCAA rules, the NCAA allows each of bowl committee to provide each player with gifts totaling a combined maximum value of $550, according to Sports Business Journal. Electronics are among the most popular items and some bowls create pop-up stores.

The Dollar General Bowl will provide players with a Yamaha sound bar with built-in subwoofer; a Timely Watch Co. watch; Maui Jim sunglasses; and a Wilson game ball.

UB is expected to head to Mobile on Dec. 18 for the 6 p.m. Dec. 22 game at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, home of the Senior Bowl.

Among the events surrounding the game will be a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile the day before the game and a This is Alabama street party in Bienville Square and a fireworks show at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Griffs sign junior standout

Simon Gravel, a potent scorer in the Albert Junior Hockey League for the Brooks, Alberta, Bandits has committed to Canisius College for 2019-20.

The native of Boucherville, Que., , 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, is ninth in scoring in the AJHL with 35 points in 29 games, including 18 goals. Gravel’s teammate Jakob Lee of Owen Sound, Ont., is also committed to Canisius. Former Bandits forward Jesse Pereira of Fort Erie, Ont., is in his third season with the Golden Griffins.

More honors for Dillard

University at Buffalo senior guard Cierra Dillard was named Mid-American Conference East Player of the Week for the third time this season. Dillard averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 4.0 steals in wins at Canisius and Dayton. She leads the nation in scoring at 25.8 points a game for eight teams. Against Canisius she had a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

Dillard has scored 20 or more points in all eight games this season for the Bulls (7-1).

Next game for UB will be at Dartmouth next Tuesday, their eight in a row away from Alumni Arena. Next home game will be against nationally ranked Stanford at noon on Friday, Dec. 21.

MAAC honors Griffs star

Canisius senior forward Sara Hinriksdottir was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Pepsi Zero Player of the Week in women’s basketball.

Hinriksdottir averaged 17.0 points in two games last week and had a career high 17 rebounds against Bowling Green on Saturday.

Next for Canisius is a nonconference home game at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Vermont.