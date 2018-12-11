[BN] Blitz newsletter: Allen vs. Darnold was Bills' highest-rated afternoon game of season

Everyone loves a good story ... and everybody loves a winner.

Sunday's Bills-Jets game featuring the first meeting of rookie QBs Josh Allen and Sam Darnold received the highest television rating in Buffalo of any game this season, excluding their Monday Night Football appearance. It was also the first game of the season the Bills were favored to win.

The game, broadcast on WIVB-TV (Ch. 4), received a 38.5 rating, meaning 38.5 percent of the television-equipped households in the Buffalo market tuned in to the game.

The "Buffalo" market, according to Neilsen, includes seven counties in New York (Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany) and two in Pennsylvania (McKean and Potter). Neilsen estimates there are 586,930 TV homes in the market, ranking 52nd nationally.

LeSean McCoy to undergo MRI on hamstring injury: NFL Network reported that McCoy will have imaging taken after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's game. It's not a good sign that McCoy's insides need to be checked out, but it's also fairly common in pro sports. Coach Sean McDermott said he's day-to-day.

Milano done for season: Linebacker Matt Milano was having a strong sophomore season, but suffered a broken leg in Sunday's loss. He should be ready for training camp.

Upon further review: The Bills' pass rush didn't lay a hand on Sam Darnold, Jay Skurski wrote. The Bills were credited with zero QB hits against the quarterback who leads the league in interceptions. Not ideal.

McDermott on blind side hit to Hauschka: "No place in football for it": Jets DL Henry Anderson decided to level Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka after a blocked field goal. Hasuchka was injured the play. No penalty was called, but McDermott sounded off on the play Monday.

Video Review: It was a tough day for lineman John Miller against the blitz-happy Jets, Mark Gaughan wrote.

Jim Kubiak: QB analyst Jim Kubiak wrote that Josh Allen will need to learn more patience and situational understanding, but had a decent day overall.

